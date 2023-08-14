English
    Autoline Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore in June 2023 down 16.95% from Rs. 179.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 down 20.67% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2023 down 12.15% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2022.

    Autoline Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

    Autoline Ind shares closed at 84.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.70% over the last 12 months.

    Autoline Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.39148.74179.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.39148.74179.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.63110.04137.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.782.43-1.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.019.748.96
    Depreciation3.463.504.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4519.8822.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.063.157.22
    Other Income0.401.330.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.464.487.46
    Interest5.705.975.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.76-1.491.72
    Exceptional Items-0.45-4.45--
    P/L Before Tax1.31-5.941.72
    Tax0.050.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.26-5.971.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.26-5.971.72
    Minority Interest0.160.360.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.42-5.611.79
    Equity Share Capital38.9638.9638.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.32-1.530.45
    Diluted EPS0.32-1.530.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.32-1.530.45
    Diluted EPS0.32-1.530.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

