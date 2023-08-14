Autoline Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore in June 2023 down 16.95% from Rs. 179.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 down 20.67% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2023 down 12.15% from Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2022.

Autoline Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 84.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.70% over the last 12 months.