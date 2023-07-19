English
    Aurum Proptech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 86.93% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in June 2023 up 86.93% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 down 51.94% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2023 down 64.32% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

    Aurum Proptech shares closed at 131.45 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 23.43% over the last 12 months.

    Aurum Proptech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.863.191.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.863.191.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.24--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.871.971.97
    Depreciation1.981.941.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.483.612.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.47-5.57-4.22
    Other Income2.221.630.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.25-3.94-3.34
    Interest0.310.320.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.56-4.26-3.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.56-4.26-3.55
    Tax-1.26-0.27-0.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.30-3.99-2.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.30-3.99-2.83
    Equity Share Capital35.7919.6835.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-1.04-0.80
    Diluted EPS-1.09-1.04-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.09-1.04-0.80
    Diluted EPS-1.09-1.04-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

