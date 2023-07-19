Aurum Proptech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 86.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in June 2023 up 86.93% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 down 51.94% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2023 down 64.32% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 131.45 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 23.43% over the last 12 months.