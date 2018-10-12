Aurobindo Pharma Q2 PAT may dip 23% YoY to Rs. 601.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 601.9 crore down 23% year-on-year (up 32.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,638.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 964.3 crore.

