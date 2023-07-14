English
    Aurobindo Pharma Q1 PAT seen up 6.1% YoY to Rs. 552.3 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,555.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    July 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 552.3 crore up 6.1% year-on-year (up 9.2% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,068.4 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

