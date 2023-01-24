Aurionpro Solut Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.47 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 168.47 154.69 129.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 168.47 154.69 129.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.06 -0.97 8.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.73 53.13 42.95 Depreciation 4.29 3.65 3.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.60 67.70 48.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.90 31.16 26.59 Other Income 0.28 0.21 0.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.19 31.38 27.23 Interest 2.90 2.41 1.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.29 28.97 25.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.29 28.97 25.60 Tax 4.09 3.60 5.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.19 25.37 19.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.19 25.37 19.70 Minority Interest -1.18 -1.23 -1.79 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.45 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.01 23.69 17.91 Equity Share Capital 22.80 22.80 22.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.97 10.39 7.85 Diluted EPS 10.97 10.39 7.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.97 11.13 7.85 Diluted EPS 10.97 10.39 7.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited