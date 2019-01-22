aurionPro Sol Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore, Down 30.91% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for aurionPro Solutions are: Net Sales at Rs 114.73 crore in December 2018 Down 30.91% from Rs. 166.05 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2018 Up 6.15% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.99 crore in December 2018 Down 2.91% from Rs. 27.80 crore in December 2017. aurionPro Sol EPS has Increased to Rs. 5.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.94 in December 2017. aurionPro Sol shares closed at 132.65 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.72% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months. aurionPro Solutions Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 114.73 133.94 166.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 114.73 133.94 166.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.54 0.66 12.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 40.48 41.38 71.90 Depreciation 7.40 7.74 8.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 49.12 62.86 54.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.27 21.31 18.61 Other Income -1.68 3.67 0.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.59 24.98 19.39 Interest 2.63 2.93 6.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.96 22.05 13.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.96 22.05 13.32 Tax 1.80 2.80 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.16 19.25 13.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.16 19.25 13.33 Minority Interest -1.32 -0.69 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.31 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.15 18.55 13.33 Equity Share Capital 23.64 23.63 23.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.99 7.86 5.94 Diluted EPS 5.99 7.85 5.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.99 7.86 5.94 Diluted EPS 5.99 7.85 5.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 22, 2019 06:05 pm