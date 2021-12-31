MARKET NEWS

AU SFB – Third wave could worsen weakness, but presents a big opportunity

We are getting a high quality franchise like AU SFB at a discount to its IPO valuation. Long-term investors should gradually accumulate the stock

Madhuchanda Dey
December 31, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
AU SFB – Third wave could worsen weakness, but presents a big opportunity

AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB, CMP: Rs 1043, Market Cap: Rs 32,737 crore) had underperformed in the past four months with the stock down close to 10 percent against a flat performance of Nifty and a 4 percent decline in Bank Nifty. The asset quality concerns due to the pandemic and a few senior management exists did not go down well with the Street. However, Q2 FY22 show was resilient both from growth as well as asset quality perspective....

