AU SFB – Third wave could worsen weakness, but presents a big opportunity

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB, CMP: Rs 1043, Market Cap: Rs 32,737 crore) had underperformed in the past four months with the stock down close to 10 percent against a flat performance of Nifty and a 4 percent decline in Bank Nifty. The asset quality concerns due to the pandemic and a few senior management exists did not go down well with the Street. However, Q2 FY22 show was resilient both from growth as well as asset quality perspective....