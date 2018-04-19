Atul Auto Q4 PAT seen up 146.4% YoY to Rs. 20 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects Atul Auto to report net profit at Rs. 20 crore up 146.4% year-on-year (up 57.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 45.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 150 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 125.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 48.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 23 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.