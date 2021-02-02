Atishay Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore, up 29.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore in December 2020 up 29.64% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020 up 88.64% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 69.88% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2019.

Atishay EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Atishay shares closed at 36.65 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -23.88% returns over the last 6 months and -37.03% over the last 12 months.