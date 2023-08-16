Astron Paper & Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore, down 32.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore in June 2023 down 32.35% from Rs. 115.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 69.6% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2023 up 249.13% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.