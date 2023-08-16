English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Astron Paper & Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore, down 32.35% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore in June 2023 down 32.35% from Rs. 115.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 69.6% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2023 up 249.13% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

    Astron Paper & shares closed at 27.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.

    Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.3891.54115.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.3891.54115.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.4463.5085.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.910.353.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.504.063.35
    Depreciation1.671.511.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0721.7426.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.38-3.52
    Other Income0.300.490.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.910.87-3.24
    Interest2.442.912.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.53-2.04-5.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.53-2.04-5.49
    Tax-0.35-0.52-1.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-1.52-3.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.17-1.52-3.86
    Equity Share Capital46.5046.5046.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.32-0.83
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.32-0.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.32-0.83
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.32-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Astron Paper #Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!