AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21% at Rs 21 crore

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 21 percent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 200.25 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 223.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,899.40 per scrip on BSE, up 0.11 percent from its previous close.