English
AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21% at Rs 21 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 21 percent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 200.25 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 223.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,899.40 per scrip on BSE, up 0.11 percent from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #AstraZeneca Pharma India #Business #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:30 pm

