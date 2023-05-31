Asian Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 3007.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2023 up 3007.96% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 4758.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Asian Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Asian Petro shares closed at 27.23 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.77% returns over the last 6 months and 2.75% over the last 12 months.