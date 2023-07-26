Asian Paints – Volumes, margins shine bright in Q1, but is there a stain?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent revenue growth despite high base Bath and the kitchen businesses disappoint once again International business had a mixed Q1 Real estate, housing, government orders continue to be growth drivers Targets home décor to contribute 8-10 percent to FY26 top line Trades at 55 times FY25 earnings Market leader Asian Paints reported a surprisingly good Q1 FY24 on a high base of last year. While the volume numbers were slightly better than expected, they were well ahead on the profitability and margin fronts. With the...