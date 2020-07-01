Asian Hotel (W) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore, down 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.96 crore in March 2020 down 22.26% from Rs. 42.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2020 down 83.33% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2020 down 40.87% from Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2019.

Asian Hotel (W) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2019.

Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 257.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.39% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.