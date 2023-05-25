Asian Granito Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.59 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.59 crore in March 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 419.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2023 down 357.83% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 down 256.29% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2022.

Asian Granito shares closed at 49.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.