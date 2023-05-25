Asian Granito Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.59 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:
Net Sales at Rs 398.59 crore in March 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 419.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2023 down 357.83% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 down 256.29% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2022.
Asian Granito shares closed at 49.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|398.59
|339.80
|419.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|398.59
|339.80
|419.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.04
|47.37
|45.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|237.75
|204.86
|264.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.09
|0.41
|8.26
|Power & Fuel
|22.31
|26.26
|22.03
|Employees Cost
|23.80
|22.82
|21.57
|Depreciation
|4.75
|4.81
|4.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.16
|56.07
|36.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.30
|-22.81
|15.59
|Other Income
|8.15
|12.59
|2.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.15
|-10.22
|17.78
|Interest
|1.71
|3.94
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.86
|-14.15
|17.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.86
|-14.15
|17.78
|Tax
|-9.65
|-3.98
|5.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.21
|-10.17
|12.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.21
|-10.17
|12.49
|Equity Share Capital
|126.75
|126.75
|56.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-0.80
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-0.80
|2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-0.80
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|-0.80
|2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited