    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    Asian Granito Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.59 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.59 crore in March 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 419.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2023 down 357.83% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.40 crore in March 2023 down 256.29% from Rs. 22.65 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Granito shares closed at 49.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Granito India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.59339.80419.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.59339.80419.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.0447.3745.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods237.75204.86264.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.090.418.26
    Power & Fuel22.3126.2622.03
    Employees Cost23.8022.8221.57
    Depreciation4.754.814.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.1656.0736.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.30-22.8115.59
    Other Income8.1512.592.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.15-10.2217.78
    Interest1.713.94--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.86-14.1517.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-41.86-14.1517.78
    Tax-9.65-3.985.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.21-10.1712.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.21-10.1712.49
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.7556.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-0.802.20
    Diluted EPS-2.54-0.802.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.54-0.802.20
    Diluted EPS-2.54-0.802.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

