Asian Granito Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 292.67 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.67 crore in June 2023 up 11% from Rs. 263.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2023 down 23.14% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.89 crore in June 2023 up 1.47% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022.

Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Asian Granito shares closed at 47.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.