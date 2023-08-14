English
    Asian Granito Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 292.67 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 292.67 crore in June 2023 up 11% from Rs. 263.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2023 down 23.14% from Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.89 crore in June 2023 up 1.47% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Granito EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

    Asian Granito shares closed at 47.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Granito India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.67398.59263.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.67398.59263.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0260.0442.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods173.40237.75147.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.0330.09-10.57
    Power & Fuel19.1222.3123.40
    Employees Cost23.5123.8022.47
    Depreciation4.964.754.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8668.1625.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-48.307.72
    Other Income12.098.153.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.93-40.1511.01
    Interest3.411.711.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.52-41.869.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.52-41.869.58
    Tax1.88-9.652.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.64-32.217.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.64-32.217.34
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.75126.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-2.540.82
    Diluted EPS0.44-2.540.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-2.540.82
    Diluted EPS0.44-2.540.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

