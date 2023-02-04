Asian Granito Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 399.17 397.77 436.64 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 399.17 397.77 436.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 74.56 66.69 82.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 193.19 192.93 200.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 12.17 -5.72 Power & Fuel 64.43 50.49 52.91 Employees Cost 30.03 30.79 27.59 Depreciation 9.24 8.55 7.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 66.01 45.57 41.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.81 -9.42 29.84 Other Income 6.91 4.89 1.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -30.90 -4.54 31.29 Interest 5.58 5.38 5.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.48 -9.91 25.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -36.48 -9.91 25.72 Tax -9.58 -2.34 7.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.90 -7.57 17.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.90 -7.57 17.97 Minority Interest 4.27 4.29 -0.15 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.62 -3.28 17.81 Equity Share Capital 126.75 126.75 56.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.79 -0.26 3.36 Diluted EPS -1.79 -0.26 3.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.79 -0.26 3.36 Diluted EPS -1.79 -0.26 3.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited