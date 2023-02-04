English
    Asian Granito Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 436.64 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 down 227.02% from Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2022 down 156.22% from Rs. 38.53 crore in December 2021.Asian Granito shares closed at 44.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -52.84% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.17397.77436.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.17397.77436.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.5666.6982.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods193.19192.93200.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.4912.17-5.72
    Power & Fuel64.4350.4952.91
    Employees Cost30.0330.7927.59
    Depreciation9.248.557.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.0145.5741.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.81-9.4229.84
    Other Income6.914.891.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.90-4.5431.29
    Interest5.585.385.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-36.48-9.9125.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-36.48-9.9125.72
    Tax-9.58-2.347.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.90-7.5717.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.90-7.5717.97
    Minority Interest4.274.29-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.62-3.2817.81
    Equity Share Capital126.75126.7556.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-0.263.36
    Diluted EPS-1.79-0.263.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-0.263.36
    Diluted EPS-1.79-0.263.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
