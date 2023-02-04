Asian Granito Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:51 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Granito India are:Net Sales at Rs 399.17 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 436.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 down 227.02% from Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2022 down 156.22% from Rs. 38.53 crore in December 2021.
|Asian Granito shares closed at 44.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and -52.84% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Granito India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|399.17
|397.77
|436.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|399.17
|397.77
|436.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74.56
|66.69
|82.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|193.19
|192.93
|200.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|12.17
|-5.72
|Power & Fuel
|64.43
|50.49
|52.91
|Employees Cost
|30.03
|30.79
|27.59
|Depreciation
|9.24
|8.55
|7.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.01
|45.57
|41.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.81
|-9.42
|29.84
|Other Income
|6.91
|4.89
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.90
|-4.54
|31.29
|Interest
|5.58
|5.38
|5.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.48
|-9.91
|25.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.48
|-9.91
|25.72
|Tax
|-9.58
|-2.34
|7.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.90
|-7.57
|17.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.90
|-7.57
|17.97
|Minority Interest
|4.27
|4.29
|-0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.62
|-3.28
|17.81
|Equity Share Capital
|126.75
|126.75
|56.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-0.26
|3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-0.26
|3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-0.26
|3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-0.26
|3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited