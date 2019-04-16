Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT may dip 30% YoY to Rs. 73.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Road & Construction sector. The brokerage house expects Ashoka Buildcon to report net profit at Rs. 73.8 crore down 30% year-on-year (up 18.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 46 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,025.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 56.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 126.3 crore.

