Ashok Leyland: Recovery in sight, product launches to augur well

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With the impact of COVID-19 waning and economic activities recovering significantly, Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 124; M Cap: Rs 36,370 crore) has improved its financial performance in the quarter gone by. Sequentially, a strong volume growth helped the company post strong revenues. However, commodity-linked cost inflation continues to put pressure on operating profitability. Quarter at a glance (image) Key highlights On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Ashok Leyland’s volumes expanded 23.7 percent in Q3FY2022. This expansion was fuelled by the bounceback in activities, post...