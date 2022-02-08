Asahi Songwon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.07 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.07 crore in December 2021 up 38.03% from Rs. 72.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 61.04% from Rs. 8.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021 down 42.36% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2020.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.95 in December 2020.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 274.10 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.24% returns over the last 6 months and 10.97% over the last 12 months.