Arshiya Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.31 crore, up 345.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.31 crore in June 2019 up 345.64% from Rs. 15.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2019 up 151.83% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.62 crore in June 2019 up 245.34% from Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2018.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2018.

Arshiya shares closed at 21.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.83% returns over the last 6 months and -62.58% over the last 12 months.