Arshiya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.30 37.23 11.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.30 37.23 11.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.49 5.87 2.88 Depreciation 1.95 20.30 2.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.44 21.38 1.87 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.57 -10.32 4.40 Other Income 2.29 2.52 1.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.28 -7.79 6.37 Interest 21.41 56.60 43.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.70 -64.39 -36.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -29.70 -64.39 -36.91 Tax -- 0.33 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.70 -64.72 -36.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.01 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.70 -64.73 -36.91 Equity Share Capital 52.70 52.46 52.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.13 -2.47 -1.41 Diluted EPS -1.13 -2.47 -1.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.13 -2.47 -1.41 Diluted EPS -1.13 -2.47 -1.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited