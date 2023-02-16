English
    Arshiya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in December 2022 down 13.84% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 168.95% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.Arshiya shares closed at 6.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.94% returns over the last 6 months and -83.91% over the last 12 months.
    Arshiya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.3037.2311.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.3037.2311.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.495.872.88
    Depreciation1.9520.302.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4421.381.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.57-10.324.40
    Other Income2.292.521.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.28-7.796.37
    Interest21.4156.6043.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.70-64.39-36.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.70-64.39-36.91
    Tax--0.33--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.70-64.72-36.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.70-64.73-36.91
    Equity Share Capital52.7052.4652.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
    Diluted EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
    Diluted EPS-1.13-2.47-1.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm