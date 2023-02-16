Arshiya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, down 13.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in December 2022 down 13.84% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 36.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 168.95% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.
|Arshiya shares closed at 6.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.94% returns over the last 6 months and -83.91% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.30
|37.23
|11.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.30
|37.23
|11.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.49
|5.87
|2.88
|Depreciation
|1.95
|20.30
|2.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.44
|21.38
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.57
|-10.32
|4.40
|Other Income
|2.29
|2.52
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.28
|-7.79
|6.37
|Interest
|21.41
|56.60
|43.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.70
|-64.39
|-36.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.70
|-64.39
|-36.91
|Tax
|--
|0.33
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.70
|-64.72
|-36.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.70
|-64.73
|-36.91
|Equity Share Capital
|52.70
|52.46
|52.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|-2.47
|-1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|-2.47
|-1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|-2.47
|-1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|-2.47
|-1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited