    Arshiya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 38.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 109.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2021.

    Arshiya shares closed at 10.93 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -64.97% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.2335.1338.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.2335.1338.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.873.786.40
    Depreciation20.3020.4827.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3812.3510.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.32-1.48-6.76
    Other Income2.529.441.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.797.96-4.88
    Interest56.6042.68102.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.39-34.73-107.64
    Exceptional Items--82.22--
    P/L Before Tax-64.3947.49-107.64
    Tax0.330.14-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.7247.36-107.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.010.00-2.24
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.7347.35-109.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-64.7347.35-109.69
    Equity Share Capital52.4652.4652.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.471.81-4.19
    Diluted EPS-2.471.81-4.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.471.81-4.19
    Diluted EPS-2.471.81-4.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
