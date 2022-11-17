Arshiya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 38.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 109.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 10.93 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -64.97% over the last 12 months.