Arshiya Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.23 crore in September 2022 down 3.25% from Rs. 38.49 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.73 crore in September 2022 up 40.99% from Rs. 109.69 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in September 2022 down 45.61% from Rs. 23.00 crore in September 2021.
Arshiya shares closed at 10.93 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -64.97% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.23
|35.13
|38.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.23
|35.13
|38.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.87
|3.78
|6.40
|Depreciation
|20.30
|20.48
|27.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.38
|12.35
|10.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.32
|-1.48
|-6.76
|Other Income
|2.52
|9.44
|1.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.79
|7.96
|-4.88
|Interest
|56.60
|42.68
|102.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.39
|-34.73
|-107.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|82.22
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.39
|47.49
|-107.64
|Tax
|0.33
|0.14
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.72
|47.36
|-107.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|0.00
|-2.24
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.73
|47.35
|-109.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-64.73
|47.35
|-109.69
|Equity Share Capital
|52.46
|52.46
|52.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|1.81
|-4.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|1.81
|-4.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|1.81
|-4.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|1.81
|-4.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited