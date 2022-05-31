Arshiya Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore, down 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.91 crore in March 2022 down 7.73% from Rs. 42.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 601.83 crore in March 2022 up 937.07% from Rs. 71.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022 up 85.5% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2021.

Arshiya EPS has increased to Rs. 22.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2021.

Arshiya shares closed at 20.95 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -26.49% over the last 12 months.