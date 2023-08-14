Arman Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 127.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 127.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 375.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Arman Holdings shares closed at 84.32 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)