    Arman Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 127.32% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arman Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 127.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 375.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Arman Holdings shares closed at 84.32 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)

    Arman Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.861.040.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.861.040.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.371.48--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-0.500.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.020.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.020.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.020.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.020.01
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.010.01
    Equity Share Capital5.215.215.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.030.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:42 pm

