Archies Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.10 crore in December 2018 up 0.46% from Rs. 43.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 down 28.24% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2018 down 16.54% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2017.

Archies EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2017.

Archies shares closed at 27.50 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -29.58% over the last 12 months.