Apollo Tricoat Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 600.06 crore, up 81.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.06 crore in September 2021 up 81.57% from Rs. 330.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.43 crore in September 2021 up 40.42% from Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.42 crore in September 2021 up 32.79% from Rs. 37.97 crore in September 2020.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.83 in September 2020.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 726.70 on October 28, 2021 (BSE)