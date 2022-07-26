English
    Apollo Tricoat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.57 crore, up 41.03% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Tricoat Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 793.57 crore in June 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 562.69 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in June 2022 down 35.07% from Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.63 crore in June 2022 down 31.5% from Rs. 69.53 crore in June 2021.

    Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2021.

    Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 810.75 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

    Apollo Tricoat Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations775.79807.21562.69
    Other Operating Income17.7823.29--
    Total Income From Operations793.57830.50562.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials718.20691.39469.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.0228.3118.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.1220.53-10.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.075.625.45
    Depreciation5.435.114.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.2538.3629.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.7241.1846.10
    Other Income2.480.9118.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.2042.0965.05
    Interest0.990.901.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.2141.1963.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.2141.1963.35
    Tax10.5110.3916.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.7030.8047.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.7030.8047.28
    Equity Share Capital12.1612.166.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.055.0715.69
    Diluted EPS5.055.0715.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.055.0715.69
    Diluted EPS5.055.0715.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Tricoat #Apollo Tricoat Tubes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
