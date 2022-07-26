Apollo Tricoat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.57 crore, up 41.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 793.57 crore in June 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 562.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in June 2022 down 35.07% from Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.63 crore in June 2022 down 31.5% from Rs. 69.53 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2021.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 810.75 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)