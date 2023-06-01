Apollo Hospital: Wait until the fog clears

Highlights ARPOB, occupancy improved in Q4 Plans to add 2,000 beds by FY27 Apollo 24/7 customer acquisition cost jumps as company scales up Key watch is profitability of non-hospital businesses Apollo Hospital Enterprise (AHEL; CMP: Rs 4,622; M Cap: Rs 66,456 crore) posted a good performance, overall, in Q4FY23. While many operational metrics improved, and newer hospitals also ramped up to generate higher margins, cost overhang from the digital platform restricted overall profitability. Rising average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), influx of international patients, and higher...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Disrupting the disruptors - Free brokers upend discount brokers
May 31, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Growth worries loom over MPC's next meet, politics behind Manipur's widening et...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers