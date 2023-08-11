Apollo Hospital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,417.80 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,417.80 crore in June 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 3,795.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.60 crore in June 2023 down 47.46% from Rs. 317.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 537.20 crore in June 2023 up 6% from Rs. 506.80 crore in June 2022.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.05 in June 2022.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,922.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and 8.97% over the last 12 months.