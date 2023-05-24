Apollo Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, down 60.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in March 2023 down 60.96% from Rs. 17.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 63.11% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 64.24% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2022.

Apollo Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2022.

Apollo Finvest shares closed at 556.10 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.