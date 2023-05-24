English
    Apollo Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, down 60.96% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Finvest (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in March 2023 down 60.96% from Rs. 17.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 63.11% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 64.24% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Finvest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2022.

    Apollo Finvest shares closed at 556.10 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Finvest (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.028.8617.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.028.8617.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.600.40
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.33-0.51-0.34
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.555.2913.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.463.404.78
    Other Income0.460.443.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.923.848.32
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.923.848.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.923.848.31
    Tax0.601.362.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.322.486.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.322.486.30
    Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.236.6516.87
    Diluted EPS6.236.6516.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.236.6516.87
    Diluted EPS6.236.6516.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:24 am