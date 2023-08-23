Apex Capital An Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 5.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 5.17% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 10.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 16% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

Apex Capital An EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

