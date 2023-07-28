Apar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,773.01 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,741.24 4,056.53 3,083.41 Other Operating Income 31.77 32.05 9.82 Total Income From Operations 3,773.01 4,088.58 3,093.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,798.83 2,935.39 2,382.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 47.66 19.31 15.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.01 27.27 -60.53 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 65.67 69.99 48.26 Depreciation 27.23 27.28 24.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 513.68 612.71 470.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 318.93 396.63 212.47 Other Income 13.86 10.68 4.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.79 407.31 216.95 Interest 69.60 79.09 61.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 263.19 328.22 155.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 263.19 328.22 155.64 Tax 65.72 85.47 33.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 197.47 242.75 122.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 197.47 242.75 122.46 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.02 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 197.43 242.73 122.46 Equity Share Capital 38.27 38.27 38.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 51.59 63.43 32.00 Diluted EPS 51.59 63.43 32.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 51.59 63.43 32.00 Diluted EPS 51.59 63.43 32.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited