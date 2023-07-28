English
    Apar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,773.01 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,773.01 crore in June 2023 up 21.98% from Rs. 3,093.23 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.43 crore in June 2023 up 61.22% from Rs. 122.46 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.02 crore in June 2023 up 48.84% from Rs. 241.88 crore in June 2022.
    Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 51.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 32.00 in June 2022.Apar Ind shares closed at 3,726.70 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 165.11% returns over the last 6 months and 247.85% over the last 12 months.
    Apar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,741.244,056.533,083.41
    Other Operating Income31.7732.059.82
    Total Income From Operations3,773.014,088.583,093.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,798.832,935.392,382.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.6619.3115.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.0127.27-60.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.6769.9948.26
    Depreciation27.2327.2824.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses513.68612.71470.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.93396.63212.47
    Other Income13.8610.684.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.79407.31216.95
    Interest69.6079.0961.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax263.19328.22155.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax263.19328.22155.64
    Tax65.7285.4733.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities197.47242.75122.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period197.47242.75122.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates197.43242.73122.46
    Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.5963.4332.00
    Diluted EPS51.5963.4332.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.5963.4332.00
    Diluted EPS51.5963.4332.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

