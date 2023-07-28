English
    Anmol India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 480.16 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anmol India are:Net Sales at Rs 480.16 crore in June 2023 down 13.7% from Rs. 556.38 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2023 up 13.04% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.90 crore in June 2023 up 25.69% from Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2022.
    Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.14 in June 2022.Anmol India shares closed at 55.30 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 98.14% returns over the last 6 months and 74.34% over the last 12 months.
    Anmol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations480.16370.13556.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations480.16370.13556.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods465.03396.40509.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.68-34.5135.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.310.30
    Depreciation0.090.130.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.230.630.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.807.1710.85
    Other Income3.012.351.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.819.5212.61
    Interest3.533.501.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.286.0210.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.286.0210.87
    Tax3.091.592.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.194.438.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.194.438.13
    Equity Share Capital11.3811.3811.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.083.897.14
    Diluted EPS8.083.897.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.083.897.14
    Diluted EPS8.083.897.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

