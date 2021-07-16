Angel Broking Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 462.67 crore, up 94.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.67 crore in June 2021 up 94.05% from Rs. 238.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.37 crore in June 2021 up 156.59% from Rs. 47.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2021 up 134.91% from Rs. 77.78 crore in June 2020.

Angel Broking EPS has increased to Rs. 14.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2020.

Angel Broking shares closed at 1,060.15 on July 15, 2021 (NSE)