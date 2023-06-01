English
    ANG Lifescience Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, down 58.65% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 down 58.65% from Rs. 95.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 187.77% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 107.81% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2022.

    ANG Lifescience shares closed at 69.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.72% returns over the last 6 months and -64.02% over the last 12 months.

    ANG Lifesciences India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4446.9395.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4446.9395.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.7132.8168.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.00-2.76-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.855.365.76
    Depreciation3.032.132.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.168.769.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.310.6310.13
    Other Income9.230.240.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.070.8710.70
    Interest1.653.473.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.73-2.606.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.73-2.606.78
    Tax-1.12-0.831.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.61-1.785.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.61-1.785.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.61-1.785.25
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0610.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.63-1.365.16
    Diluted EPS-3.63-1.365.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.63-1.365.16
    Diluted EPS-3.63-1.365.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm