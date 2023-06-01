ANG Lifescience Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, down 58.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 down 58.65% from Rs. 95.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 187.77% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 107.81% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2022.

ANG Lifescience shares closed at 69.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.72% returns over the last 6 months and -64.02% over the last 12 months.