ANG Lifescience Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, down 58.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ANG Lifesciences India are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 down 58.65% from Rs. 95.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 187.77% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 down 107.81% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2022.
ANG Lifescience shares closed at 69.80 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -47.72% returns over the last 6 months and -64.02% over the last 12 months.
|ANG Lifesciences India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.44
|46.93
|95.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.44
|46.93
|95.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.71
|32.81
|68.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.00
|-2.76
|-0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.85
|5.36
|5.76
|Depreciation
|3.03
|2.13
|2.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.16
|8.76
|9.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.31
|0.63
|10.13
|Other Income
|9.23
|0.24
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.07
|0.87
|10.70
|Interest
|1.65
|3.47
|3.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.73
|-2.60
|6.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.73
|-2.60
|6.78
|Tax
|-1.12
|-0.83
|1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.61
|-1.78
|5.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.61
|-1.78
|5.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.61
|-1.78
|5.25
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.63
|-1.36
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.63
|-1.36
|5.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.63
|-1.36
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.63
|-1.36
|5.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited