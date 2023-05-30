Andrew Yule Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore in March 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 62.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 up 65.31% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 1109.8% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
Andrew Yule shares closed at 23.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 2.22% over the last 12 months.
|Andrew Yule and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.82
|119.45
|62.25
|Other Operating Income
|1.32
|0.53
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.14
|119.98
|62.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.60
|36.24
|30.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.93
|23.81
|7.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.34
|39.94
|23.77
|Depreciation
|1.97
|1.44
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.55
|14.18
|12.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.39
|4.37
|-13.12
|Other Income
|10.25
|8.73
|10.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.14
|13.09
|-2.42
|Interest
|2.86
|2.76
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.00
|10.33
|-2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.00
|10.33
|-5.78
|Tax
|-1.54
|5.65
|12.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.46
|4.68
|-17.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.22
|-0.05
|0.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.67
|4.63
|-17.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.81
|2.36
|0.92
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.86
|6.99
|-16.89
|Equity Share Capital
|97.79
|97.79
|97.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited