Andrew Yule Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore in March 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 62.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2023 up 65.31% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 down 1109.8% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 23.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 2.22% over the last 12 months.