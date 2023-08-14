Andrew Yule Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.58 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.58 crore in June 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 56.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.51 crore in June 2023 up 20.42% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2023 up 28.81% from Rs. 15.17 crore in June 2022.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 26.37 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.87% over the last 12 months.