Andhra Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.59 crore, up 16.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 170.59 crore in September 2018 up 16.23% from Rs. 146.77 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2018 down 24.15% from Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in September 2018 down 9.46% from Rs. 29.69 crore in September 2017.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2017.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 84.25 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 85.16% over the last 12 months.