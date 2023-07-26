Andhra Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.67 crore, down 22.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.67 crore in June 2023 down 22.46% from Rs. 245.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 95.95% from Rs. 29.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2023 down 83.63% from Rs. 44.85 crore in June 2022.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2022.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 62.27 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.