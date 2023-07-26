English
    Andhra Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.67 crore, down 22.46% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.67 crore in June 2023 down 22.46% from Rs. 245.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 95.95% from Rs. 29.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2023 down 83.63% from Rs. 44.85 crore in June 2022.

    Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2022.

    Andhra Petro shares closed at 62.27 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.16% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.67162.44245.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.67162.44245.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.70151.34168.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.54-26.586.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.596.735.72
    Depreciation3.684.023.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3722.3023.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.214.6337.65
    Other Income5.875.943.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.6610.5741.28
    Interest2.172.172.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.488.4039.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.488.4039.12
    Tax0.302.379.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.186.0229.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.186.0229.23
    Equity Share Capital84.9784.9784.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.713.44
    Diluted EPS0.140.713.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.713.44
    Diluted EPS0.140.713.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Andhra Petro #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

