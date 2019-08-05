Andhra Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 144.25 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.25 crore in June 2019 down 12.69% from Rs. 165.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2019 down 55.97% from Rs. 31.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in June 2019 down 36.54% from Rs. 39.49 crore in June 2018.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2018.

Andhra Petro shares closed at 44.70 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -29.66% over the last 12 months.