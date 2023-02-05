English
    Andhra Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore in December 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 240.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 98.26% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2022 down 89.99% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

    Andhra Petro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.4492.20240.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.4492.20240.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.5778.42162.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.251.92-24.90
    Power & Fuel--9.50--
    Employees Cost7.106.046.58
    Depreciation4.073.723.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.8815.2119.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-22.6273.69
    Other Income4.424.683.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.00-17.9377.07
    Interest2.162.152.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.84-20.0874.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.84-20.0874.87
    Tax0.88-4.2819.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.96-15.8055.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.96-15.8055.30
    Equity Share Capital84.9784.9784.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-1.866.51
    Diluted EPS0.11-1.866.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-1.866.51
    Diluted EPS0.11-1.866.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited