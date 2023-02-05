Andhra Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.44 crore in December 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 240.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 98.26% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2022 down 89.99% from Rs. 80.63 crore in December 2021.

Andhra Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.51 in December 2021.

