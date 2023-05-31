Anand Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 93.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 93.59% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in March 2023 up 135.78% from Rs. 60.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2023 up 107.57% from Rs. 61.59 crore in March 2022.

Anand Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 233.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 652.23 in March 2022.