Anand Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 93.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anand Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 93.59% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.81 crore in March 2023 up 135.78% from Rs. 60.94 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2023 up 107.57% from Rs. 61.59 crore in March 2022.
Anand Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 233.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 652.23 in March 2022.
|Anand Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|0.10
|4.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|0.10
|4.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|4.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.25
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-4.68
|17.31
|57.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.65
|-17.46
|-57.42
|Other Income
|0.01
|-0.95
|-4.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.66
|-18.40
|-61.59
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.66
|-18.40
|-61.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.66
|-18.40
|-61.59
|Tax
|-17.15
|-0.02
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.81
|-18.38
|-60.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.81
|-18.38
|-60.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.81
|-18.38
|-60.94
|Equity Share Capital
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|233.39
|-196.69
|-652.23
|Diluted EPS
|233.39
|-196.69
|-652.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|233.39
|-196.69
|-652.23
|Diluted EPS
|233.39
|-196.69
|-652.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited