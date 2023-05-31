English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amrutanjan Heal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore in March 2023 down 5.85% from Rs. 106.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 down 13.67% from Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2023 down 17.25% from Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2022.

    Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.09 in March 2022.

    Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 604.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -25.29% over the last 12 months.

    Amrutanjan Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.3297.65106.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.3297.65106.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0927.5534.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.9816.1317.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.03-1.74-2.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3712.0212.30
    Depreciation1.311.311.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses7.14--8.56
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7431.5319.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6710.8415.16
    Other Income4.823.685.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4914.5220.32
    Interest0.020.020.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4714.5020.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4714.5020.02
    Tax3.783.795.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7010.7114.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7010.7114.71
    Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.353.675.09
    Diluted EPS4.343.665.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.353.675.09
    Diluted EPS4.343.665.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Amrutanjan Heal #Amrutanjan Health Care #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am