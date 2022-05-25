Amrutanjan Heal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.55 crore in March 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 94.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in March 2022 up 43.77% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2022 up 42.73% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 824.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.68% over the last 12 months.