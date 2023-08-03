Amrutanjan Heal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.86 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.86 crore in June 2023 up 9.74% from Rs. 70.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 up 91.45% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.84 crore in June 2023 up 70.98% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 647.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and -19.49% over the last 12 months.