    Amrutanjan Heal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.86 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.86 crore in June 2023 up 9.74% from Rs. 70.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2023 up 91.45% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.84 crore in June 2023 up 70.98% from Rs. 6.34 crore in June 2022.

    Amrutanjan Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

    Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 647.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and -19.49% over the last 12 months.

    Amrutanjan Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.86100.3270.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.86100.3270.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.3822.0926.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.9326.9813.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.702.03-5.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3712.3712.11
    Depreciation1.391.311.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.547.149.89
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1816.7410.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7711.672.26
    Other Income3.694.823.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4516.495.27
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.4316.475.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.4316.475.25
    Tax2.413.781.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.0112.703.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0112.703.66
    Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.404.351.25
    Diluted EPS2.394.341.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.404.351.25
    Diluted EPS2.394.341.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

