Ambuja Cement Q1 net profit declines 38% YoY to Rs 645 cr

Ambuja Cement reported a net profit of Rs 645 crore on August 2 for the April-June quarter of FY24, lower by 38 percent reported a year ago. The year-on-year decline in profit can be attributed to a higher base effect in the corresponding quarter a year ago on account of higher other income.

The Adani Group company, India’s second-largest cement manufacturer by market capitalisation, reported a revenue of Rs 8,713 crore in the same quarter, up 9 percent YoY.

Ambuja Cement's consolidated EBITDA in Q1 reached Rs 1,930 crore, and the margins improved by 6.7 percent to 22.2 percent, compared to the corresponding period, a year ago.

“Our synergies with the Adani Group companies are lowering input costs, which is boosting EBITDA growth. Furthermore, our blueprint of improvements through Group synergies and capex for efficiency and decarbonization whilst creating opportunities, will redefine the cement industry landscape," said Ajay Kapur, whole time director and CEO at Ambuja Cement.

According to an average of the standalone estimates from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Kotak Institutional Equities, ICICI Securities and HDFC Securities, the company was seen reporting a net profit of Rs 585 crore in Q1FY24, down 44 percent YoY. These brokerages had pegged revenue at Rs 4,280 crore in Q1FY24, up 7.18 percent YoY.