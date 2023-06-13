English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ambition Mica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 12.22% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 88.64% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 178.26% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    Ambition Mica shares closed at 5.00 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.

    Ambition Mica
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.442.353.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.442.353.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.421.243.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.451.111.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.051.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.07
    Depreciation0.160.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.370.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.05-0.68-2.74
    Other Income0.233.160.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.282.48-1.99
    Interest1.700.020.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.412.46-2.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.412.46-2.65
    Tax0.050.461.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.462.00-4.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.462.00-4.04
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.311.34-2.71
    Diluted EPS-0.311.34-2.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.311.34-2.71
    Diluted EPS-0.311.34-2.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ambition Mica #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am