Ambition Mica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 12.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 88.64% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 178.26% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.
Ambition Mica shares closed at 5.00 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.
|Ambition Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.44
|2.35
|3.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.44
|2.35
|3.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.42
|1.24
|3.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.45
|1.11
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.05
|1.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.10
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.37
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|-0.68
|-2.74
|Other Income
|0.23
|3.16
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.28
|2.48
|-1.99
|Interest
|1.70
|0.02
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|2.46
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|2.46
|-2.65
|Tax
|0.05
|0.46
|1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|2.00
|-4.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|2.00
|-4.04
|Equity Share Capital
|14.92
|14.92
|14.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.34
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.34
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.34
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.34
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited