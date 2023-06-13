Ambition Mica Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 12.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 88.64% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 178.26% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 5.00 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.