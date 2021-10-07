Ambition Mica Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in June 2021 up 1.33% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021 down 66.8% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 4.03 on October 06, 2021 (BSE)