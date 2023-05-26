Alphageo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 75.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 75.46% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 103.51% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 81% from Rs. 13.74 crore in March 2022.
Alphageo shares closed at 253.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -10.16% over the last 12 months.
|Alphageo (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.12
|4.63
|57.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.12
|4.63
|57.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.48
|3.09
|4.88
|Depreciation
|3.08
|2.57
|2.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.42
|2.80
|40.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-3.83
|9.36
|Other Income
|1.39
|19.27
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|15.44
|10.79
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|15.39
|10.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|15.39
|10.36
|Tax
|-0.28
|3.91
|2.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|11.48
|7.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|11.48
|7.38
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|18.04
|11.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|18.04
|11.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|18.04
|11.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|18.04
|11.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited