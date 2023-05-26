Alphageo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, down 75.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in March 2023 down 75.46% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 103.51% from Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 81% from Rs. 13.74 crore in March 2022.

Alphageo shares closed at 253.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -10.16% over the last 12 months.